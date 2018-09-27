City woman murder suspect to remain in cell for 10 days

Mathew Ndung’u and Clement Kamau @PeopleDailyKe

Police yesterday recovered a live bullet from the house of Joseph Kuria Irungu, who is being detained over the murder of 29-year-old Monicah Nyawira Kimani.

Fresh details also emerged that Irungu went to college with Nyawira and her younger brother George Thiru.

The family also revealed that Kuria was Nyawira’s secret admirer adding they met in July after going separate ways in 2011 upon completion of their studies at Technical University of Kenya. They then became friends on Face book.

And in Kiambu, Senior Resident Magistrate Stella Atambo allowed police to continue detaining Irungu at Muthaiga Police Station for 10 days to complete investigations.

Atambo however, ordered police to take him to MP Shah Hospital for an MRI scan and thereafter to Kijabe Mission Hospital for medication. His family will foot the medical bills.

Detectives investigating the case are now looking for a pistol that Kuria has been using at shooting ranges in the city.

More questions were raised however, when detectives investigating circumstances surrounding the murder confirmed from the Firearms Licensing Board that Irungu had never been licensed to own a gun.

A team of detectives conducted a search in his house in Langata and recovered the bullet under the bed. The bullet will be used as exhibit. Irungu has been a security guard for a private firm in Dubai and Afghanistan. His other engagements remain a mystery.

He was on Tuesday positively identified by four witnesses at a police parade as the last man, who was seen walking out of Nyawira’s Kilimani’s Apartment off Dennis Pritt Road on September 19.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be known but police suspect a love triangle. Many other theories including money, guns and business rivalry have been floated as the possible reasons behind the murder.

“It could be other issues from South Sudan or Dubai and all those are being considered,” said another officer.

The deceased’s father Paul Ngarama, a bishop with Rebuilding Apostolic Mission Church yesterday mourned her daughter as he decried the manner in which she met her death.

“Those who brutally cut short the life of my daughter disrespected God, who is the giver of life. Whoever did it was not her friend because a friend cannot rape and kill,” he said.

Mutual friends

He further lauded police officers for arresting the suspect saying that his arrest will save many girls from torture. “We prayed and God has answered our prayer. Irungu has many girlfriends and his arrest has saved them from being dehumanised,” he added.

On the other hand, Thiru revealed that despite having a boyfriend, his sister and Irungu were mutual friends and first met on social media but their friendship only lasted for less than a year.

“The two were mutual friends and only met on Facebook and Instagram. There was nothing close; Irungu admired my sister but she did not take it seriously since she has a boyfriend, Yasir Mohammed, who lives in Khartoum,” he said.

Thiru also said he and the suspect went to Kenya Polytechnic in 2012 where they were pursuing a food and beverages course but have never met him since then.

Her parents however, differed on whether to forgive the suspect.

Visionary woman

While her father said he has forgiven the murderer, his wife was firm that “such a crook” cannot be pardoned.

“I have forgiven the killer. We heard that he wanted to commit suicide by shooting himself but I pray that he does not die before he gets saved,” said Ngarama.

“I cannot lie to you that I will forgive him. I want justice for my hardworking and visionary daughter,” said the mother, Mirriam Kimani.

The family, described Nyawira, the first born in a family of three, as a visionary woman saying she was a role model to many young girls. The family is still struggling to find answers over why their daughter was killed. They ruled out business rivalry or debts.

Nyawira, who had just returned from Juba, where she was manning family business, was murdered days after finalising preparations for her birthday slated for October 10.

She had ordered a dress for her big day and was planning to throw a party, having booked tents to accommodate in excess of hundred people.

A requiem mass will be held today at Happy Valley grounds in Thika, Kiambu county and will be laid to rest in Gilgil tomorrow.