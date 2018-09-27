Senator chokes on meat, rushed to Eldoret hospital

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment after he choked on meat while having lunch with his colleagues at a hotel in Nandi county yesterday.

Mutula Jr had been taken to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, where he was briefly admitted to allow medical doctors to remove a piece of meat that was lodged in his throat.

The senators had been hosted by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to address Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in the House.

After the session, the senators went for lunch at Eden Spring Hotel when the incident occurred. Mutula Jr was reportedly choked by a piece of meat he was eating before he collapsed.

He was accompanied by senators Yusuf Haji, Susan Kihika, Enoch Wambua, Abshiro Halake, Lelegwe Ltumbesi, Mohamed Faki, Rose Nyamunga, Boniface Kabaka, Juma Boy, Kinyua Nderitu and Stewart Madzayo.

Addressing the press at the Eldoret hospital, Mutula Junior dispelled claims that he was in critical condition, saying he was out of danger.

“As you can see I am fine and there should be no cause for alarm over my health,” he said.

He declined to reveal more details on why he collapsed.