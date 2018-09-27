Police arrest 10 people over Narok skirmishes

Noah Cheploen and Brian Musyoka @cheploennoah

Ten suspects have been arrested in connection with ethnic clashes in Olposimoru, Narok county, that have left one person dead and more than 20, including police officers, injured.

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said police also arrested the ring leader, who has been funding youths to attack members of another community.

“We have nine youths, including their leader. They are being held by Narok police officers awaiting interrogation,” he said.

Yesterday, he said calm has returned but police were still patrolling the area. Olposimoru is at the border of Narok and Nakuru counties and is mainly inhabited by members of Maasai and Kalenjin communities.

At the same time, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday announced the deployment of additional security officers to the troubled area.

He said the deployment would help to arrest those being used to fuel the clashes and the politicians funding them.

Speaking after meeting Eastern region National government co-ordinators in Embu town yesterday, he said intelligence reports show that politicians were fuelling the clashes, but warned that security officers have firm instructions to “act decisively and firmly without fear or favour”.

Matiang’i said the decision was reached yesterday during a security meeting after receiving reports from National government administrators in Narok.

He was accompanied by his Cabinet Administrative Secretary Patrick Ntutu, Principal secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet among others.

Natembeya has reiterated the skirmishes were caused by livestock theft but residents have attributed it to land issues and incitement by politicians, even as former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto called for the arrest of Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, claiming he is to blame for the ongoing clashes.