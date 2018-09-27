MPs feel pinch as Parliament cash-strapped

Anthony Mwangi and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

Parliament is broke and legislators are feeling the pinch. From debts to halted projects and non-provision of some basic services, Members of Parliament, who know not frugality, have experienced the dire situation the country is in even as the government adopts austerity measures to plug budget deficit and cut back on external borrowing.

Yesterday, it emerged that the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) is grappling with the cash crunch, with limited alternatives to raise funds to pay service providers or cater for non-essential services such as members’ allowances during travel or for committee sittings.

Service providers contracted by PSC have threatened to withdraw services because of non-payment, in what could escalate the already dire situation at the august House.

Basic items such as toiletries and toilet papers are rare in MPs’ washrooms. So is “good” food. The MPs have been complaining that the canteen is now offering one type of food— chicken or beef, not both—yet they are used to a variety in the menu.

PSC has taken several measures to deal with the cash crunch, including reducing the number of staff who accompany travelling committee members for official duty outside the chambers. The number of members of the secretariat has also been reduced from seven to four until the situation stabilises.

MPs have not been spared, with those who sit in various committees yet to be paid allowances as well as perks from foreign trips.

It is understood that some top Parliament officials who have been travelling outside the country have been forced to spend their own money with hope they will be reimbursed once cash flow resumes to normal. MPs personal assistants and bodyguards have also been affected, with the payment of allowances delayed.

Free Wi-Fi

Members’ fuel guzzlers are also said to be thirsty as mileage perks are slow to come through. This has forced some drivers of the VIPs to use private means to ferry bosses from one point to another.

The House’s IT section is also experiencing the disruption and free Wi-Fi is no longer available and when it is, the signal is at an all-time low. Members and journalists who rely on the Wi-Fi have had to look for alternatives.

“You people are surprised because of small things. The problem we have with money is serious,” a parliamentary staff told journalists.

Major projects, including the construction of a multi-billion-shilling block to house MPs’ offices, have been halted after the National Treasury slashed Sh600 million from the House allocation in the recent cuts in a Supplementary Budget.

The crisis has also been attributed to Treasury’s delay to release cash to various government departments and counties. The situation could get worse when MPs resume sittings next week after the September recess.

“The Integrated Financial Management Information System has not been activated and, therefore, no money can be released to National Assembly accounts,” a source told People Daily.

And National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai confirmed the situation, saying the delay in release of funds has affected essential services and programmes.

“It’s true the Treasury has delayed the funds, but we hope the matter will be addressed soon. It’s normal for the delays to occur in July but not beyond August,” he said.