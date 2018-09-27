Interest rate cap will ‘strangle’ economy, CBK warns

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

The capping of interest rates will “strangle” the economy if nothing is done, banking regulator warned yesterday.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge called for further engagement between stakeholders and industry policy makers to adopt long term solutions that would address money supply constraints witnessed since introduction of the rate cap two years ago.

“Capping of interest rates is strangling the economy. As a regulator we have had our proposals on that issue, but we cannot give up. We will continue to engage and convince policy makers,” said Njoroge while delivering a post-Monetary Committee Policy (MPC) briefing in Nairobi.

Since its introduction, he argued, capping of interest rate at bare minimum had done little to improve the current monetary problems Kenya continues to face with regards to access to affordable finance, and high cost of doing business in the country.

“The smaller individuals have been hit the hardest,” he said and called on commercial banks to change their business models by pricing loans according to risks of the borrower and offering transparency on information during loaning.

The cap on loans by local banks, is understood to have infringed on the independence of CBK thus complicating the conduct of its monetary policy duties and making it produce wrong projections, according to a study undertaken by the regulator in March this year.

The study further found that small borrowers, often considered “risky” have consistently been turned away by large banks. Sluggish economic growth witnessed in 2017 and part of this year has partly been attributed to the cap, whose ripple effects were also felt on major economic contributors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

Despite recent developments including the eight per cent VAT on fuel, Njoroge was positive that the law will not push the cost of living out of reach for ordinary Kenyans.