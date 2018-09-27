Mandago hard pressed to explain loan

Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee members, currently sitting in Eldoret town, yesterday threatened to recommend action to be taken against Uasin Gishu County Executive finance officers over professional negligence and failure to follow due process in executing their mandate.

Uasin Gishu Governor Elijah Mandago and members of his executive had a difficult time responding to queries raised by the Auditor General’s report for the 2014/15 financial year, especially in regard to adhering to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) 2012.

The committee was not satisfied with explanation given by the Governor and his officers on why the county signed an agreement in August 2014 for an asset finance loan of Sh484.5 million from Kenya Commercial Bank, out of which only Sh378.9 million was received.

The Auditor General, in his report, said that there was no evidence availed for audit verification to confirm that the loan was obtained at a competitive cost as required by the PFM Act.

Further, the loan was not guaranteed by the national government, through the Treasury as required by the law.

The amount borrowed, the report says, was not based on five per cent of the most recent audited revenue; in this case, the county should have only borrowed Sh223.1 million based on the audited 2013/14 accounts.

In his defence, Mandago said that his government decided to go for a bridging Asset Based Financing from KCB to purchase machinery for road works and maintenance since the National Treasury had failed to release the exchequer allocation on time.