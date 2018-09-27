Maize farmers demand Sh3.5b owed to them by NCPB

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Maize farmers want the government to pay them Sh3.5 billion owed them for maize supplied last year to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB)

The farmers, from North Rift region, yesterday also petitioned the government to address with immediate effect a raft of demands concerning the sector failure to which the growers would reduce production of the crop by 50 per cent next year.

Led by their spokesman Jesse Maiz, the farmers petitioned the national government to hand over NCPB stores to counties to weed out cartels who have been importing maize into the country and storing them at the facilities every harvest season.

Speaking at the Eldoret town hall in Uasin Gishu County during a meeting hosted by the Senate Ad-hoc committee, Maiz told the committee co-chaired by Uasin Gishu senator Margaret Kamar and her Bungoma counterpart Moses Wetangula that NCPB was not serving the intended farmers because the facility had been manipulated by cartels.

“Unless the government addresses all our demands, we shall roll out a massive campaign in maize growing counties that will culminate in reduction of land under the crop by 50 per cent, “he said.

He took issue with the government for delays in availing subsidised fertiliser ahead of every planting season.

“At times the subsidised fertiliser supplied to farmers is inadequate,” he said.

Maiz said the function should be handed over to counties to avoid inconveniences caused by the national government coupled by corruption perpetrated by middlemen during planting seasons.

Reacting to the grievances, Kamar assured them that the Senate will come up with a bill that will address the problems affecting the agricultural sector once and for all.

“We shall come up with a bill containing a raft of changes in the agricultural sectors which will include total overhaul of NCPB for the benefit of the farming community,” assured Kamar.

Wetangula told the meeting that the Senate will come up with recommendations that will give the maize producers an upper hand in the running and management of NCPB.

“The farmers will be given an upper hand in the running and management of the facilities because they know who is the genuine farmer and who is not,” said Wetangula.