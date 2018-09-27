Austerity campaign should spare no one

There are telltale signs that a cash crunch is hovering in the horizon because of the country’s slowed economic activities, depressed productivity and an unsustainable public wage bill.

And the scarcity of credit to small-scale and medium enterprises (SMEs), has also dried income in the hands of ordinary Kenyans. Banks have shut their credit taps backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to arm-twist the government to scrap interest rates cap.

As the National Treasury grapples with heightening anxiety over a ballooning national debt—Sh5 trillion—it has also to juggle near magical balls to fund the Sh3.07 trillion budget. It is a tough balancing act and Kenyans have to brace themselves for real belt-tightening.

The austerity measures will include cutbacks on non-crucial budget allocations and freezing non-essential spending. For this to be fair, the bitter pill must be prescribed to all, sparing no one.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case at the public service. Top government officers continue their extravagant spending unabated. And we ask: Why should the ordinary citizen tighten belts only for the elite to loosen theirs?

The National Treasury must cap the extravagance in display by National and County government officials riding fuel guzzlers or flying First Class in unnecessary foreign trips at the expense of the taxpayer.

We call for taming of State extravagance, a campaign once championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta when served in as Finance minister. In his 2009 budget, he capped the ministers’ car capacity at 1800cc.

Perhaps, it will now be prudent to ensure that before releasing requisite funds, details of monies leaving the Exchequer be accompanied by rationalisation on whether usage meets the austerity threshold.

Further, those found incurring unjustified expenditure must personally be held responsible for abuse of resources, and even surcharged. This should target all, including the counties where the appetite for bonding and benchmarking trips is rampant.

It will also be important to start the lifestyle audits promised by the President to arrest those pilfering public resources and undermining development.

Meanwhile, the government must find a way to regenerate the economy, create employment and spur development to alleviate the pain of most Kenyans.