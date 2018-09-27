Kenya, UN pen housing agreement

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday witnessed the signing of a deal to deliver 100,000 affordable housing units that will be financed through a partnership between the Kenya government and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The signing of the deal took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The affordable housing agreement between Kenya and UNOPS is part of the UN agency’s Social Impact Investment Initiative, a pogramme that underlines UN’s commitment to foster innovative financing for the Sustainable Development Goals.

When fully implemented, the agreement will boost Kenya’s efforts towards the realisation of the ambitious affordable housing agenda as outlined in the government’s Big Four development blueprint by injecting 100,000 units into the market.

“Our affordable housing programme seeks to implement interventions that will ensure that developers can produce housing units at scale, home buyers can access affordable financing facilities that allow them to buy homes and that the enabling environment facilitates innovation, embraces technology, and commercial arrangements that can bring down the cost of construction,” President Kenyatta said when he witnessed the signing of the agreement.

The total estimated investments for the programme of delivering affordable housing is approximately $13 billion (Sh1.3 trillion). President Kenyatta said he wants the Government to deliver on its housing commitment without putting undue pressure on the exchequer.

“We are, therefore, focusing on financing and investment frameworks that will unlock private sector financing for this programme,” said the President.

“Ensuring that people have an adequate and sanitary place to call home is a prerequisite for providing social and economic opportunities, and stimulating economic growth and development”, said UNOPS executive director Grete Faremo.

“We are proud to be working with the Government of Kenya to facilitate new kinds of investment in Kenya’s affordable housing sector and to help make its housing priorities a reality, ” she added.