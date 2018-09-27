KenGen to supply Mbeere with water

Brian Musyoka @PeopleDailyKe

Residents of 10 Mbeere South shopping centres around the Seven Forks hydro-electric power dams will soon have clean water supply courtesy of KenGen.

Consequently, the programme will see all households in the constituency supplied to save residents from crocodile attacks while fetching water from the dams.

This follows a five-hour meeting between Embu leaders and the company’s senior managers early this week. Embu deputy Governor David Kariuki, Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King’ang’i, MCAs Masters Mwaniki, Ngari Mbaka, Philip Nzangi and Muriithi Kiura attended the meeting.

A taskforce, comprising Kariuki, KenGen and Embu Water and Sanitation Company representatives, was mandated to oversee the implementation.

“Residents in 10 populous markets along River Tana will be supplied with water and eventually all residents will be covered,” said King’ang’i.

The markets in the first phase of the programme include Riakanau, Malikini, Kiangeni, Mulukusi, Mwanyani, Mbondoni, Machang’a, Mathigira Kenda, Mutuovare and Karura.

“In some places, water will be pumped from the dams to households whereas in other places, treated water used by KenGen staff will be channelled to the local watering points,” he said.