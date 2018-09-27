Senators threaten to stop by-pass project

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has been asked to compensate families whose businesses have been affected by construction of the Sh5 billion Eldoret-Kitale by-pass project.

The Senate Roads committee told the authority to fast-track the compensation process for owners of eateries, car wash operators and fruit sellers affected by the project or it would order it halted until the issue is addressed.

The lawmakers, led by committee chairman Kimani Wamatangi, spoke during a tour of the proposed by-pass at Maili Tisa junction in Turbo constituency, Uasin Gishu, where they met the affected residents.

“The government should ensure prompt compensation for the people, whose business premises will be affected, before work on the by-pass proceeds,” said Wamatangi.

During the meeting, the senators heard that area youth had been locked from both skilled and unskilled labour by the contractor in favour of “outsiders”.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua asked the contractor to give local youth first priority in hiring, failure to which the project would be stopped.

The contractor was also directed to sprinkle water on the construction site, where several makuti hotel businesses are located, thrice a day to keep off dust.

He was warned that if he failed to comply with the directive, the matter would be reported to National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) for action.

Senators Godana Hargua (Marsabit), Philip Mpaayie (Kajiado) and area MP Janet Sitienei among others attended the meeting.