MPs missed the point in interest cap debate

The shouting, name-calling and infantile behaviour during the vote on President Uhuru Kenyatta memorandum on Finance Bill last week was a betrayal of the electorate.

What was also baffling was the fact few legislators were unable to canvas the real issues on the tax proposals and their consequences on ordinary citizens.

It is against this backdrop that the scheming of by some members to shoot down the banking amendment bill intended to remove the interest rates caps on loans, was in my view unfortunate.

This is because shooting down the bill is unlikely to solve the problem of expensive loans. On the contrary, it allows banks to deny the private sector loans and instead lend to the government for bigger returns.

That is why it was naive for the MPs to imagine that shooting down the Finance Bill was punishing the government. If they had cared, they would have taken time to understand how Treasury Bills and Bonds work to determine banks’ lending.

The Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Planning chairman Joseph Limo, had vowed that MPs would reject attempts to revise the interest caps law to tame “rogue” banks. He said if banks were allowed to determine interest rates, it would take back the country to the 2016 crisis.

Currently, the Central Bank rate, which is the benchmark used to price loans, is at nine per cent and lenders are restricted to lend at four percentage points above the Central Bank rate, bringing the maximum interest to 13 per cent.

However, if MPs want to unlock funds to small scale traders, they will have to device a trick to keep banks away from lending to the government. This happened when the National Rainbow Alliance (Narc) came to power in 2002 and cash was freed to the public and businesses to borrow.

Interest rates charged on Treasury Bills and Bonds were kept as low as one per cent, leaving commercial banks with no option but to turn to the private sector— at times taking the risk of unsecured loans.

That is what legislators need to tackle instead of thwarting attempts by the National Treasury to remove the interest cap.

Some analysts say commercial banks have conspired to starve small-scale enterprises of credit on the pretext that they are risky borrowers. Interestingly, the same banks have forgotten that before the interest rates cap was enacted, most of them had opened branches to deal with SMEs with statistics showing that there was a 90 per cent repayment rate despite the interest being as high as 30 per cent.

When commercial banks lend to the government, the private sector, which is the engine of the economy, is edged out thus slowing down growth.

When MPs in 2016 passed the Banking Amendment Bill, they failed to restrict commercial banks from lending to the government.

The law is bad not because it goes against the tenets of the free market economy, but because it hurts the economy when the government turns to the domestic market to borrow to fund its programmes, thus denying the private sector capital.

The interest rates cap is one of the conditions which the IMF and World Bank wanted removed, but after failing, the government had to impose the 16 per cent levy on fuel to get funds — and this the correlation that the MPs failed to grasp even as they covered their ignorance by pretending to fight for Wanjiku. They missed the point and let Kenyans down.

—The writer a business writer, People Daily