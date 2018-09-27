Stop using Mau issue to gain political mileage

Abraham Kisang

Are the clashes in Olposimoru in Narok South linked to the ongoing Mau Forest Complex evictions? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Claims that the fighting was triggered by cattle rustling and other issues may be just excuses.

When the government established a multi-agency team led by Kenya Forest Service and the Kenya Wildlife Service, it had only one aim: to recover and regenerate the Mau Forest.

No one anticipated that communities living around the water tower would turn against each other, killing and destroying property.

Yet we cannot allow our rivers – Sondu, Mara, Njoro, Southern Ewaso Ng’iro and many more rivers – which depend on Mau Forest, to dry up in the name of allowing people who acquired land in the water tower, legally or otherwise, to stay.

We must protect all our forests, not just Mau, which are threatened by human activities because without them we are doomed as a nation and region. Already, our forest cover is below the recommended levels.

Despite all the tell-tale danger signs, we have lost many opportunities to restore the Mau and other forests, beginning with the release of Ndung’u Report of 2004 which recommended revocation of all land allocations in the Mau. It’s saddening to see attempts to frustrate the current process of restoring the forest.

More alarming is the fact that the Mau debate has taken an ethnic dimension. We must remind ourselves that Mau forest doesn’t serve only the interests of the Maasai and Kalenjin communities, who live around the water tower, but millions of other Kenyans in other regions.

It is unfortunate that in every attempt to restore the Mau, opportunistic politicians seeking to reap political capital from the situation always emerge.

They seek to frustrate restoration efforts in the name of protecting “our own people” yet in real sense, they are merely seeking political mileage.

We must not allow such politicians to jeopardise the welfare of the current and future generations whose lives depend on the Mau. Such politicians should not blind us into seeing only immediate benefits while the future is not guaranteed.

In my view, the current conflict in Narok South has nothing to do with ethnic communities but politicians inciting locals against each other.

We must agree that the Mau Forest problem is not recent.

The people who settled in Mau Forest must have received some political or administrative backing. It is not the people who failed the government. It is the political system which failed the people. And that’s where blame for the current conflicts in the Mau region must be placed.

While it is not possible to prevent all ethnic conflicts, there are steps that the government can take to keep them at a minimum. One way is to prevent these conflicts from occurring in the first place.

By and large, the evictions of Mau forest squatters has provided perfect opportunity for leaders to address their interest as opposed to interests of squatters. The government needs to address the plight of the squatters rather than leave them to the mercy of politicians.

Most of the Mau squatters acquired land in the 1980s and 1990s, meaning someone born then is nearly 40 years old.

What this means is that many might have lost their ancestral land and providing them alternative land would help them avoid falling prey to incitement by cunning politicians who want their followers to vent anger on the wrong targets.

The ethnic skirmishes in Narok South would have been avoided if the government had complemented evictions with alternative land, or other forms of compensation, for evictees.

Both the government and political leaders have the biggest role in preventing any further violence in the region. — The writer works for the Media Council of Kenya and is a PhD student