Danger lurks on two wheels

A while back on this page, I compared the merits of two over four wheels. That article was, I can now admit, based mostly on observation, research and very little riding experience.

I’m still not licensed to ride one and my seat time is limited to a rented boda boda on a grassy field on a lazy Sunday.

So I’m not, by any measure, a bike expert. However, last week, a humble 125cc two stroke dual-sport came into my life. I have barely a week’s experience but I already feel sufficiently enlightened to share.

Is it more dangerous than driving? But of course! The first time will be daunting, especially gearing.

It seems impossible that one can coordinate their thoughts to simultaneously balance on their iron horse, clutch with the left hand, shift gears with the left foot, brake with the right foot and twist the throttle just the right amount to not stall and not too much that you careen uncontrollably into an unsuspecting wall.

This is before you even get to grips with the bike and muster enough courage to get on public roads.

Even if properly geared with armoured and reflective clothing, you still have to contend with the fact that someone in a car could crash into you. Personally, I have twice come alarmingly close to mowing down a previously unseen motorcyclist. The A-pillar easily hides a salon car, what to speak of a motorcycle, as does the C pillar when reversing. Motorcycles also zoom in and out of your blind spots abruptly.

You look right and left. It’s all clear, and then just as you set off a motorcyclist appears and you have to take evasive action.

Even with the mandatory reflective vest and recommended headlight on at all times, it’s very easy to not see a motorcyclist. While it is a genuine and too common occurrence, for motorcyclists, a slightly inattentive driver might as well be a homicidal maniac. In a car, you can get away with a scrape on the body, on a motorcycle you hope you don’t die.

The most important safety feature is obsessive competence by the rider. Spend time learning riding tips to minimise the chances of causing a crash. Stay alert to the ever-present possibility that you may lose grip, on account of a single drop of oil on the tarmac, and crash to your mangled death.

Then, of course, is the small issue of a rider’s wardrobe. If you have a car, you can dress as you wish. If you ride a motorcycle, the laws of the land dictate your wardrobe. At the very minimum, you need a helmet, a heavy reflective jacket and riding gloves. You wear these every time you go out and since most riders have but one set, you end up looking like a poor person with no change of clothes.

This severely cramps your style and narrows down your perceivable personality.

But all these sensibilities dissipate in the wind when you get the bike bug. Sure you could die, as everyone not on a bike constantly reminds you, but to be fair, so does everybody else in the long run. Sure you don’t have the convenience of storage as in a car to put your things in, but what biking takes with the right hand it gives with the left. And you simply can’t beat the economics.

When I did the calculations I found that my little two-stroke would give me a week’s worth of commute for the same amount of fuel in a day with the car. And then there are the comically low running costs. It cost me Sh5,000 to insure, compared to Sh20,000 for the car, uses a litre of oil to the car’s five and I could service it with the coins I find in the back of my sofa.

Riding, like driving, enlivens the senses by use of an engine, but it’s incomparably more intense.

Maybe it’s the heightened danger of death or the fact that you feel as cool as a cucumber on a bike.

Either way, I felt the same exact intensity as when I first fell in love. That tingling excitement that keeps you up at night, every night, wondering how lucky a guy could be. Sure it has major drawbacks but when you twist the throttle and your ears assaulted by the engine notes, you don’t really care.