Sarova salt lick safari

Jasmine Atieno @sparkleMine

Imagine breakfast in the wilderness as you watch zebras, buffaloes and elephants quench their thirst while playing around at a watering hole. This is exactly what you are bound to experience at the Sarova Salt lick game lodge!

The hotel is located within the Taita hills wildlife conservancy adjacent to Tsavo West, 390 kilometres by road from Nairobi and 200 kilometres from Mombasa. Legend has it that this is one of the most photographed places in the world and why wouldn’t it be, the hut shaped bandas perched four metres above ground and the wildlife make for beautiful subjects.

“This waterhole supplies all the animals within the sanctuary with drinking water everyday, and they all depend on it so you can not miss them. We receive about 1,000 elephants everyday, with one elephant drinking about sixty gallons of water everyday,” says Mr Willie Mwadilo, Lodge manager Sarova Salt Lick Game lodge.

All rooms are at a close proximity and unobstructed view of the watering hole so you get to see all the animals coming here to drink water for the day and play in the salty earth, which the animals seem particularly fond of.

On offer are day and night game drives. The day game drives are most beautiful in the morning as you leave the pick up point, at the sister hotel the Taita Hill Game Lodge. You get to see the antelopes, zebras, kudus, buffaloes and many wild birds. But if you are hoping to see the lions and other predators then the night game drive is much better when they come out to hunt.

The evening game drive ends right in the middle of the wilderness to the perfect sunset as you enjoy your glass of champagne to the sound of drums and dancers. As the night draws in bon fires keep the cold and animals at bay. Chimney and pressure lamps light up your dinner tables for a wonderful end to a wonderful day and hilarious safari stories like the journalist who ‘peed’on a lioness and her cubs and just managed to get away with all his bones and skin intact.