English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Pres. Kenyatta calls for adequate funding for peacekeeping missions
President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the UN Security Council and other stakeholders in peacekeeping operations to provide predictable resources that would ensure excellent performance of UN troops.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, the President reiterated Kenya’s endorsement of the declaration of shared commitments and its undertaking to continue participating in peacekeeping operations.