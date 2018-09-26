English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Pres. Kenyatta calls for adequate funding for peacekeeping missions

K24 Tv September 26, 2018
PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA IN THE PAST UN MEETING/ PHOTO.COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the UN Security Council and other stakeholders in peacekeeping operations to provide predictable resources that would ensure excellent performance of UN troops.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, the President reiterated Kenya’s endorsement of the declaration of shared commitments and its undertaking to continue participating in peacekeeping operations.

