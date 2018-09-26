Entertainment and Lifestyle

Decimal artiste releases new song “Manself “

Manuel Ntoyai September 26, 2018
2,524 Less than a minute
Ahead of their upcoming album release in December- Decimator- Decimal records   through Brian Nadra have released “Manself ” a reggae roots social conscious song. Manself is a song about the injustices and wrongs that happen around us from governance issues to lack of unity and love in our communities. This comes hot on the heels of the tragic headlines all over the media lately.
 
 
Though Brian Nadra’s, -the youngest artist signed under Decimal- last single was Lover which was released last year. 
 
On why Brian took a long time to release original content Musyoka said  ” This is a growth journey for the artists as well. The new content sounds completely different to the other music released before for example he
Show More

Related Articles

September 25, 2018
2,785

Feisal Khaemba aka Shukid – rapper and actor

September 24, 2018
2,768

Changing the TV game

September 24, 2018
2,704

World records set by Kenyans in last 10yrs

September 22, 2018
2,814

Red wine sauce on beef

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.