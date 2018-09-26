Decimal artiste releases new song “Manself “

Ahead of their upcoming album release in December- Decimator- Decimal records through Brian Nadra have released “Manself ” a reggae roots social conscious song. Manself is a song about the injustices and wrongs that happen around us from governance issues to lack of unity and love in our communities. This comes hot on the heels of the tragic headlines all over the media lately.

Though Brian Nadra’s, -the youngest artist signed under Decimal- last single was Lover which was released last year.