Fresh details emerge as family of slain Monica Nyawira speaks out

Only a day after the arrest and questioning of Joseph Kuria Irungu over the brutal murder of 29-year-old Monica Nyawira Kimani, fresh details have emerged about the relationship between the suspect and the slain.

Nyawira’s family has revealed that Kuria was a secret admirer to the young female business mogul who infrequently lived in Kenya.

George Thiru, a brother to the slain woman revealed that despite having a boyfriend, his sister and Kuria were mutual friends and first met on social media but their friendship only lasted for less than a year.

“The two were mutual friends and only met on Facebook and Instagram. There was nothing close; Kuria admired my sister but she did not take it seriously since she had a boyfriend (Yasir Mohammed) who lives in Khartoum,” said Kimani.

Kimani revealed that he schooled with the suspect at Kenya Polytechnic University in the year 2012 where they studied certificate in food and beverages but has never met him since.

Speaking at their home in Landless, Thika, Kimani further exposed that her sisters pant had been torn in parts. He said that her hands and legs were tied with her phone lying on her head.

“She was in a bathtub at her Kilimani apartment and water was running from the tap. Shockingly, her pant had been torn in parts. She was tied with white straps with her hands being tied along the chest,” he said.

According to the deceased’s father Paul Ngarama, who is a bishop with Rebuilding Apostolic Mission Church, her daughter was raped before she was heinously murdered.

“Those who brutally cut the life of my daughter disrespected God who is the giver of life. Whoever did it was not a friend to her because a friend cannot rape,” he said.

Ngarama also linked the arrested suspect to the murder of his daughter saying that Kuria ‘is an animal that has dehumanized many girls’.

The wailing father lauded police for arresting Kuria saying that his apprehension will save many girls from torture.

“We prayed and God has answered our prayer. Kuria has many girlfriends and his arrest has saved them from dehumanization,” he asserted.

Parents of the deceased however differed on forgiveness. While the father maintained that he had forgiven the murderer, his wife was adamant that ‘such a crook’ cannot be pardoned.

“I have forgiven the killer. We had news that he wanted to commit suicide by shooting himself but I pray that he doesn’t die before he gets saved,” said Ngarama.

“I cannot lie to you that I can forgive him. I want justice for my hardworking and visionary daughter,” said Miriam Kimani, the mother.

The family said the slain ‘visionary’ youngster who was their first born in a family of three eulogizing her as very hardworking and acted as a role model to youngsters.

The family, which is hopelessly grappling to find answers over why and how the ghastly murder of their daughter had to happen said there was no business enmity, and neither did Nyawira owe any debt to anyone.

Nyawira, who had just returned from Juba where she was manning family business, was murdered days after finalizing preparations for her birthday slated to happen on October 10. She had ordered the dress for her big day and was projecting a big bash having booked a tent to accommodate in excess of hundred people.

The family plans to conduct a requiem mass at Happy Valley grounds in Thika on Thursday before laying Nyawira to rest in Gilgil on Friday this week.