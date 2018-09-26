Woman charged with infecting nine-month-old baby with HIV

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

A woman was yesterday charged in a Nakuru court with deliberately infecting a nine-month-old baby with HIV. Susan Njeri, 29, who appeared before Principal magistrate Joe Omido, was charged that on September 18 at Gichobo area within Njoro sub-county, having actual knowledge that she was HIV positive, intentionally and wilfully breastfed the baby knowing her action could infect it with the virus.

Njeri denied the charges and sought to be released on bond, saying she was unwell and needed medical attention.

However, her application was opposed by the prosecution, arguing that the police are yet to conclude investigations.

The magistrate in his ruling concurred with the prosecution side noting that the matter is a serious offence and directed the accused be remanded until October 2 for bond application.