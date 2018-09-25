English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MURANG’A WATER WARS: County assembly chief whip Simon Mwea arrested as dispute escalate

MURANG'A WATER WARS

K24 Tv September 25, 2018
There was drama at  the Ndakaini dam  in Murang’a after police stopped a group of MCAs from holding a meeting with local residents on the  raging water management wars  in the county.

Murang’a county assembly  chief whip  Simon Wamwea was arrested in the melee as police dispersed  the rest of the MCAs towards Thika town.

The MCAs are pushing for a 25 percent  water  revenue share  for Ndakaini residents  who pay 500 shs a month for water  which only supplied once a month.

 

