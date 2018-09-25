MURANG’A WATER WARS: County assembly chief whip Simon Mwea arrested as dispute escalate

There was drama at the Ndakaini dam in Murang’a after police stopped a group of MCAs from holding a meeting with local residents on the raging water management wars in the county.

Murang’a county assembly chief whip Simon Wamwea was arrested in the melee as police dispersed the rest of the MCAs towards Thika town.

The MCAs are pushing for a 25 percent water revenue share for Ndakaini residents who pay 500 shs a month for water which only supplied once a month.