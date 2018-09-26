Form Four student killed in Kisii, body dumped in fishpond

Police are investigating the murder of a Form Four student, whose body was found dumped in a fishpond at Mwakung’u village, Kisii county.

Elvinah Nyabwari’s body was found by a herder on Monday with neck injuries and hands tied with a sweater.

Her mother, Alice Rabera, said she discovered Nyabwari was missing on Sunday night when she woke up at around 1am.

“I left Nyabwari and her siblings in the sitting room when I retired at around 9:30pm but when I woke up later, she was not in the house,” she said.

She added that they started the search on Monday morning and her fears were confirmed when a body was discovered in a fish pond just 100 metres from her home.

“I saw her clothes and I was restless. My fears were confirmed when my daughter’s body was retrieved,” said Rabera, a widow.

Her uncle, Shem Ondigo, who recorded a statement at Kenyenya Police Station, said they had given police crucial information that could lead to the person behind the murder.

“We are working with the police to arrest the culprit,” he said.

Speaking to People Daily, Ondigo appealed to police to carry out investigations and bring the suspect to book.

Area assistant chief Douglas Sobei said Nyabwari’s family had reported her as missing person prompting a search.

“We were informed that Elvinah left home on Sunday evening. We mobilised villagers to help search for the girl only for her body to be discovered dumped in a fishpond in the evening ,” said Sobei.

The chief urged members of the public to cooperate with police to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

Officer Commanding Police Division Isaac Thuranira said they have launched investigations into the murder.

Seventeen-year-old Nyabwari was a student at Sengera SDA Mixed Secondary School.