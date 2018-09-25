English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MAIZE GLUT DILEMMA: North Rift farmers cry foul over drop in prices amid oversupply

September 25, 2018
Farmers in the food basket of the North Rift region are crying foul  over a drop in maize prices amid a maize glut  with many farmers still holding onto thousands of bags of maize harvested last year.

 The price of a 90 kilogram bag of maize has dropped to as little as 300 shs ahead of an expected  bumper harvest  with farmers left in  dilemma on where to store the  excess harvest.

 Frankline Macharia reports on  the farmers dilemma, even as the government says its silos spread across the country are filled to capacity.

 

