MAIZE GLUT DILEMMA: North Rift farmers cry foul over drop in prices amid oversupply

Farmers in the food basket of the North Rift region are crying foul over a drop in maize prices amid a maize glut with many farmers still holding onto thousands of bags of maize harvested last year.

The price of a 90 kilogram bag of maize has dropped to as little as 300 shs ahead of an expected bumper harvest with farmers left in dilemma on where to store the excess harvest.

Frankline Macharia reports on the farmers dilemma, even as the government says its silos spread across the country are filled to capacity.