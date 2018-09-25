English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

3 dead, 10 missing after matatu plunges into a dam along Thika road

Thika road

K24 Tv September 25, 2018
Transport along the Thika superhighway was  paralysed for the better part of Tuesday after angry residents of Githurai  area blocked the road protesting delayed response by the police after a public service vehicle plunged into a dam Monday night.

7 people aboard the vehicle were rescued and 3 bodies have so far been pulled out of the dam with the fate of ten other people remains unknown.

 

 

