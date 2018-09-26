MP wants Mbadi out for ‘endorsing theft’

An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has written to the party demanding the removal of John Mbadi as the Minority Leader.

Owen Baya (Kilifi North) claims Mbadi lacks credentials and integrity to serve in the capacity. Baya, who is also the party deputy organising secretary, said Mbadi “watched the subversion of electoral justice and democracy in the House” during the debate on the Finance Bill last week.

“Mbadi celebrated the stealing of a vote and went ahead to endorse the theft against the strong tenets of the party that he represents and thereafter voted “yes” throughout the drama,” she wrote.

Mbadi, however, accused some members of trying to undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s handshake.