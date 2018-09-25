English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

OLPOSIMORU CLASHES:Government imposes dusk to dawn curfew

K24 Tv September 25, 2018
The government has now  imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Olposimoru, at the border of Narok and Nakuru counties, after tribal violence flared up again today.

 More than 50 houses were set on fire after a peace meeting between representatives of two communities ended acrimoniously.

And as Brenda Cheruiyot now reports one man believed to have participated in the torching of houses has been arrested.

 

