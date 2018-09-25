English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
OLPOSIMORU CLASHES:Government imposes dusk to dawn curfew
The government has now imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Olposimoru, at the border of Narok and Nakuru counties, after tribal violence flared up again today.
More than 50 houses were set on fire after a peace meeting between representatives of two communities ended acrimoniously.
And as Brenda Cheruiyot now reports one man believed to have participated in the torching of houses has been arrested.