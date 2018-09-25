English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

SHARON MURDER PROBE: Migori Governor Okoth Obado remanded for two more days

SHARON MURDER PROBE

K24 Tv September 25, 2018
2,537 Less than a minute
Governor Okoth Obado. RIGHT: Slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno. Photo/Courtesy

Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado will be spending another two nights in custody after Justice Jessie Lessit  ordered his continued detention at  the industrial area remand prison pending the hearing and determination of his bail application on Thursday afternoon.

And as Grace Kuria reports, the state has applied to the court  seeking to amend the charges facing him to include the murder of the 7month unborn baby of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

 

Show More

Related Articles

September 26, 2018
2,449

African First Ladies brainstorm on anti-HIV campaign strategy

September 26, 2018
2,441

Traffic cops ‘lack clear command structure’

September 26, 2018
2,437

Reduce trip budget, Raila urges County Assemblies

September 26, 2018
2,436

Ethiopia detains 1,200 after Addis clashes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.