SHARON MURDER PROBE: Migori Governor Okoth Obado remanded for two more days

Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado will be spending another two nights in custody after Justice Jessie Lessit ordered his continued detention at the industrial area remand prison pending the hearing and determination of his bail application on Thursday afternoon.

And as Grace Kuria reports, the state has applied to the court seeking to amend the charges facing him to include the murder of the 7month unborn baby of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.