Joho, Mwathi term plebiscite ‘cure for troubled nation’

People Daily September 26, 2018
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho Mombasa addresses the media in Mombasa yesterday. Photo/BONFACE MSANGI 

Harrison Kivisu and Clement Kamau @PeopleDailyKe

The referendum proposal by ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday received support from Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Limuru MP Peter Mwathi.

Joho yesterday said  a constitutional referendum will be the only cure to  the apparent under-funding of counties as he faulted  the National government for slashing budget allocations for the devolved units.

The governor said he will spearhead campaigns across the country to call for constitutional amendments to enable other communities to get a stab at Presidency. Joho said time is gone when leaders begged for development projects from the Executive.

Mwathi said a referendum would be the only solution to the current economic crisis.  He said  drastic measures must be taken to tame the runaway national wage bill otherwise Kenyans would fall in what he called “a bottomless poverty pit”.

Mwathi said unless President Uhuru Kenyatta calls for a plebiscite, his administration’s Big Four agenda would remain a pipedream.

Speaking in Limuru yesterday, he proposed the scrapping of the Senator and Woman Rep positions besides nominations in Parliament and County Assemblies.

