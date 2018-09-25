English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
MONICA KIMANI MURDER : Police in Nairobi arrest key suspect in 29-year-old woman’s murder
MONICA KIMANI MURDER
Homicide detectives in Nairobi have arrested a key suspect, in last week’s mystery murder of a 28 year-old woman who was found dead at her Kilimani apartment.
Joseph Kuria Irung’u was picked up by detectives in Lang’ata Tuesday early morning after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder of Monica Kimani whose throat was slit and her body dumped in the bath tub.