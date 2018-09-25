English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MONICA KIMANI MURDER : Police in Nairobi arrest key suspect in  29-year-old woman’s murder

MONICA KIMANI MURDER

K24 Tv September 25, 2018
Homicide detectives in Nairobi have arrested a key suspect, in last week’s mystery murder of a 28 year-old woman  who was found dead at her Kilimani apartment.

Joseph Kuria Irung’u  was picked up by detectives in Lang’ata Tuesday early morning after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder of Monica Kimani  whose throat  was slit and her body dumped in the bath tub.

 

