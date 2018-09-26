State imposes curfew in troubled Narok area

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

The Government last evening slapped a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Oluposumoru area, in a move aimed at stemming further violence.

The move came as tension continued to build along the Nakuru-Narok common border amid reports that at least 100 more houses were torched overnight in renewed clashes after a botched peace meeting between the two feuding communities in the area.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, Mongo Chimwaga said the curfew will help restrict arbitrary movement of people at night which he says leads to conflict.

Speaking to the press in Oluposumoru, the administrator blamed rumors being peddled for increasingly stoking conflict along the Nakuru-Narok border.

Earlier, two police officers and several civilians were injured in the border clashes. The injured officers were part of a security team deployed to quell the skirmishes that started last Sunday.

Although the local provincial administration led by Narok county commissioner George Natembeya and his Nakuru counterpart are blaming cattle theft for the violence, locals have attributed it to unresolved historical land issues and incitement by politicians.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet warned the public in the area to stop taking the law into their hands saying anybody found torching houses or engaging in violence will face the law.