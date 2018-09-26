Ngara MCA elected City county Speaker

Mercy Salisi @PeopleDailyKe

Ngara Ward Rep Chege Mwaura was yesterday elected acting Nairobi City County Assembly Speaker to replace embattled Beatrice Elachi.

The move by the MCAs disregarded a court order reinstating Elachi, who was ousted during a special sitting on September 6. Yesterday, Mwaura was elected unopposed after another nominee Mary Njambi pulled out of the contest.

Earlier, another nominee, Mary Avisa, was thrown out of the chamber for being unruly as she protested Elachi’s ouster, saying she did not want to be party to the exercise.

“Why are you playing with my name? Why is my name being mentioned here?” she demanded to know from the deputy Speaker Paul Kamangu, who was chairing the session.

To express her displeasure with the ongoings, she hurled herself to the floor and kept screaming her support for Elachi before being dragged out by Sergeant-at-Arms.

She later told People Daily it was malicious for Minority Chief Whip Peter Imwatok to propose her name.

After being sworn in, Mwaura was escorted by the MCAs to the Office of the Speaker where a plague bearing his name was mounted on the door.

Addressing the media in his office, he said the filling up of the Speaker’s post was critical because the House must transact business after its recent recess.

“It is important to note that the Speaker’s position was vacant and as a House of order, it was necessary to have someone hold the position. We have acted within the Constitution and I assure Nairobi residents that I’ll serve in total transparency,” he said.

The MCAs, however, avoided commenting on their contempt of court orders, insisting Elachi is not recognised by the House, adding that as she waits for the case in court to be determined, Assembly business must continue.