Traffic cops ‘lack clear command structure’

Just who runs the show at the all-critical Traffic Department? It emerged yesterday that the command structure is weak at the department, with senior officers leaving their juniors to be in charge of operations.

When they appeared before a National Assembly committee, National Police Service Commission (NPSC) chairman Johnston Kavuludi and Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick ole Ntutu could not explain who was in charge of the department.

Confusion is said to reign at the unit after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the National Transport and Safety Authority to relinquish the function of manning roads to police.

MPs put the officials to task to explain who was in charge of the department as well as the reasons behind surge in road accidents. Kavuludi said only Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet is responsible for deploying officers.

“I cannot answer on the subject of organisation of officers in the Traffic department because that relates to distribution of officers in the service,” he told the committee chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing.

Members also criticised Boinnet for snubbing the committee sitting for the second time without notice. Ntutu defended the IG, saying he was in Narok to address the insecurity situation in the area.

Transport CAS Chris Obure, Traffic Police Commandant Samuel Kimaru, director of operations Henry Barmao, NTSA director general Francis Meja and NPSC chief executive Joseph Onyango also appeared before the MPs.