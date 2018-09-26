We must urgently address plight of boy child

Janet Nzisa

Over the past decade or so, there have been growing complaints that a lot of attention is being paid to the girl child at the expense of the boy child.

Evidently, a lot has been done in an effort to improve the lot of girls and women in the Kenyan society in recent years.

For example, the 2010 Constitution explicitly addresses some previously grey areas like the two-thirds gender rule, which ensures that more women are represented at positions of power and decision making than before.

At the school level, there have been moves to establish more girls schools.

Some critics of these initiatives argue that in the effort to liberate girls and women from the traditional role where they are subservient to boys and men, the nation ends up subjugating the boy-child, thus solving one problem while creating a new one.

Even at home, parents have been accused of giving their boys a raw deal. Indeed, many parents stand accused of carefully choosing their words when reprimanding their daughters but are more spontaneous when dealing with boys. They consider girls to be more delicate both emotionally and physically, hence the caution.

Numerous researches have shown that boys are often treated more harshly not only at home but also in school. In fact, most parents want to be seen to be tough when dealing with boys even before they are out of their diapers, the idea being to ensure that the boys “man-up”.

Working in a mixed school places me in a better position to understand the magnitude of this social phenomenon.

Indeed, the girl–boy rift is perceptibly widening in schools. There is a growing perception between the two genders that if a boy is in a conflict with a girl,the dispute will be ruled in favour of the latter, regardless of the evidence presented.

One explanation for this attitude is that boys are seen as natural aggressors and are, therefore, convicted as charged without being given the benefit of presenting their side of the story.

For that reason, when a conflict arises between a boy and a girl, some boys are likely to try to fit in the social stereotype by exacting as much harm as possible so as to suffer for the actual offences committed.

The African culture socialises the male child not to publicly exhibit emotions, even when in pain. In fact, a boy child is cultured to believe that crying in public is a sign of weakness.

A case in point is the popular rite of passage, circumcision, in which the child undergoes intense pain yet is restricted by the stereotype from expressing feelings by crying.

As a result, boys grow up bottling up emotions but later portray a sort of infantile behaviour in adulthood that may be out of proportion.

With the rapid rise of sodomy, radicalisation and drug and substance abuse, boys are as vulnerable as girls to harm.

They too need special attention in order to successfully rise in the academic ladder and actualise their dreams.

Neglect is supposedly the underlying reason behind high drug and substance abuse among young males.

A teenage girl who becomes pregnant while still in school can still pursue her academic dreams if supported, unlike a boy whose brain functionality and personality has been altered by drugs and substance abuse.

We need to urgently address the plight the boy child if we hope to raise the next generation of socially-balanced men.

—The writer is a teacher in machakos