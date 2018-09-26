Kenyans rising up against entrenched impunity

Sabina Akoth

There was a time the rule of law was a loose term on the lips of many citizens. Those who understood it spoke of it as a distant dream given our social and political environment. Indeed, there was time when a large group of us ‘were above the law’.

This group was often made up of individuals with political and economic power. Their names and positions demanded immunity by their very mention. Their family and friends benefited from their superiority and those inferior to them were expected to take the flak for their misdeeds.

This is changing though and there are varied explanations for it. Some claim it is the Constitution of Kenya 2010. Between 2002 and 2009, Kenya witnessed a regime change that gave way to a new constitutional order. The country moved from a despotic leadership to one that many considered laid back as far as rights and freedoms were concerned.

Freedom of expression and the rights to association and demonstration flourished during the Mwai Kibaki administration, enabling a conducive environment for the development and enactment of the new constitution. The publicly endorsed document now bulwarks the rule of law in ways we could never have imagined.

To others, this new wave of change is due to the establishment of stronger institutions and the recruitment of efficient public officers. This perception backs the mantra that “an institution is only as strong as the people who run it”.

True to form, most of our public institutions have and continue to be managed by individuals of questionable zeal and character. Vested political interests mar the situation further with state and political officers who are more inclined to patronage than public service.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is, however, showing promise of change from the status quo. DPP Noordin Haji has mentioned several times, that the rule of law must prevail and that no one, regardless of gender, age, class or political affiliation is above the law.

The zeal and professionalism he has shown in his work is receiving praise and admiration from many Kenyans, an indication that the right person for the right job could change our operations.

Another section of citizens, however, feels that the change is being necessitated by the evil and big-headed bourgeoisie.

There is a feeling that some of them have become too drunk with power and are expecting too much from citizens.

To them there was a silent agreement that as we all move into the new constitutional and political order, certain excesses would be left behind and perhaps they could continue to run a blind eye to the misdeeds.

This has, however, not been the case and the theft and arrogance has continued. Those in this group feel that enough is enough and they have been pushed far enough that they must now speak against those they look up to within society.

This could be true for we still hear of leaders who steal, kill and maim and expect to get away with it. Indeed, a society can only take so much before it acts upon its loath and shame.

It could be any or all of the above. It does not matter. What is paramount is that we are slowly but surely moving towards a state that promotes its core beliefs and protects its weak and vulnerable.

We are moving towards a society that is bold enough to look at itself in the mirror and acknowledge its need to evolve. It behoves us to continue walking this path if we are to honour the progress we have made in promoting and protecting the rule of law. —The writer comments on development issues