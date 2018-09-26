Baringo governor grilled over wage bill

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

Baringo county governor Stanley Kiptis was hard pressed to explain why the county has failed to reduce the cost of compensation for employees from 51 per cent of the total budget since the 2014/15 financial year to the statutory 35 per cent of the total revenue.

The governor, who was responding to the Auditor General report for the financial year 2015/16 before the Senate Public Accounts Committee currently sitting in Eldoret, said that his government has frozen employment it is currently carrying out a staff head count and staff audit to establish the skills and capacity of all the staff on the payroll.

“It is true that wage bill is relatively high but the increase of salaries and wages is not wholly attributed to new recruitment but to additional staff transferred from the national government due to transfer of functions they were performing. In the past one year we have not employed new staff apart from three people working in my office,” Kiptis told the Senate Committee chaired by Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang.

However, Kajwang said that although the governor has frozen employment, he needs to be proactive and do away with the staff whose services are no longer needed.

Kiptis, who took over from Benjamin Cheboi, was also asked why the county failed to settle pending bills of Sh174 million for the financial year 2014/15 when it brought forward unspent Sh866.6 million. The governor told the Senate members that the bills were accrued because of congestion in IFMIS and G-pay system during the last few weeks of that financial year.