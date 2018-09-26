BAT Kenya crowned best company to work for, again

Barry Silah @obel_barry

British American Tobacco Kenya Plc (BAT) has been crowned the overall Employer of the Year for the second year running. The multinational company also won the inaugural Employer of the Year Awards (EYA), an initiative by the Federation of Kenya Employers last year , beating a large field of giants.

During this year’s award ceremony held in Nairobi, Safaricom Plc and KenGen were ranked first runner up and third runner-up respectively.

The annual award provides a platform for identifying, ranking and recognising excellence in corporate performance, people management, and industrial relations among employers in Kenya. Speaking at the ceremony, Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Margaret Kobia called on companies to invest more in people for better results at the workplace.

“Employers who provide the right environment, support and tools for career advancements reap the benefits in terms of high morale, less absenteeism, loyalty, productivity, trust and superior customer service,” the CS who was the chief guest said.

“It is instructive that in the public service this has been recognised and emerging issues in human resources management such as flextime, health facilities, counselling services, rehabilitation services, education on healthy living and pre-retirement counselling are now accepted practices,” Prof Kobia added.

At least 127 firms from various sectors including manufacturing, health, energy, telecommunication and technology, banking, NGOs, State corporations, and agriculture took part in the event whose ratings were done by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Kenya).

FKE Executive director Jacqueline Mugo asked organisations to participate more in the annual event.“EYA provides opportunities to employers to compare notes and adopt best business practices that will enable them create wealth and positively impact society through Corporate Social Responsibility,”she said.“EYA is about enhancing productivity and striving to achieve full employment for youth,” Mugo added.

Companies were evaluated in eight categories where, a winner and a runners-up position were announced eventually producing overall winner where BAT excelled. The parameters included; leadership and governance, corporate performance, innovations and productivity, responsible business conduct, Inclusiveness and diversity and workplace environment. Others were learning and Development and human resource practice and industrial relations.