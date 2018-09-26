MPs want details of tea firms land

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

Members of two Senate Standing Committees yesterday asked petitioners from Kericho and Bomet to provide more information and documents to prove their case against tea multinationals whom they accuse of colonial injustices and expropriation of their ancestral land.

Presenting their case before the Senate Standing Committees on Land, Environment and Natural Resources and that of Justice and Legal Affairs, the three petitioners claimed that residents of the two counties suffered abuse of “fundamental human and civil rights” in 1907 under the hands of colonialists.

The three, Samuel Rugut, Robert Langat and Victor Bor further said that the people from the two counties were forcibly uprooted by colonialists from their ancestral land of about 63,000 acres. This was done so as to make way for the white settlement under soldier settlement scheme known as British East (Africa) Disabled Officers’ Colony in 1919.

The land was later allocated to tea companies. The petitioners also said residents of the two counties have been impoverished because there is not enough land for them to farm and engage in other economic activities.

“We pray that the Senate intervenes by recommending that the National Land Commission (NLC) and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) carry out investigations to discover how multinationals in Kericho and Bomet counties acquired the land they own and consider the plight of the residents,” they said.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot supported the petitioners, noting that the multinational have been underpaying land rates to the two counties.

He said the companies have been paying Sh300 per acre as land rates instead of around Sh40,000 per acre according to the percentage agreed on by the county. “Under-paying for land rates has affected revenue collection in the counties because these levies are the major avenues for the devolved units,” he added.

While Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata raised legal issues that may impede progress of the petition and also open a pandora’s box where other counties will also come up with similar petitions over historical injustices, other governors gave a positive hearing to the petitioners.

Siaya Senator James Orengo asked his colleagues to get solutions to the issues raised in the petition because Parliament has the legislative authority instead of putting the petitioners on the dock.

“The petitioners may have chosen to go to court if the issues raised are legal but chose to come to Parliament because we have legislative authority. However, the petitioners need to gather more materials evidence and bring documentary evidence from government agencies like NLC so as to build a proper dossier,” he said.