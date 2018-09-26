MPC retains base lending rate at 9pc

Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) yesterday retained the base lending rate at nine per cent citing the new taxation on petroleum products and emerging market volatility as key reasons for the decision. This means that banks can only lend at a maximum of 13 per cent.

“The Committee noted that inflation expectations remained well anchored within the target range, but concluded that there was need to monitor the second-round inflationary effects arising from the VAT on petroleum products and any perverse response to its previous decisions.

“The Committee therefore decided to retain the CBR at nine per cent,” said CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge (pictured), who also chairs the MPC.

The committee, however, said that it will continue to closely monitor developments in the global and as well as local economy for additional measures if it deemed fit.

The announcement comes just days before new inflation rates are released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, with a market environment that has largely been characterised by low credit for most part of the year since the introduction of capping on interest rate to bare minimum. The CBR rate had been reduced to 9.5 per cent in May before a further drop to nine per cent in July.