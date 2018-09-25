Relief as millers assure no hike in unga prices

Nicholas Waitathu and George Kebaso @PeopleDailyKe

Kenyans can breathe a sigh of relief as they will not pay more for maize and wheat flour thanks to zero-rating of Value Added Tax (VAT) on processed foods.

Despite taxation regime review — including introduction of eight per cent Value Added Tax on petroleum products — contained in the Finance Act 2018, Cereal Millers Association (CMA) has assured consumers they will not increase prices of flour.

The association said yesterday it would only increase flour prices if millers import maize and wheat, which is not likely to happen any time soon because the country has adequate stocks.

“At this time there is no way the price of unga will go up because we are back to a VAT zero-rated regime.We can only increase prices if we import maize and wheat in case of shortage,” said Mohamed Islam, the association’s chairman. Under the zero-rated regime, millers can claim VAT on inputs instead of passing the cost to consumers.

“The National Treasury’s decision to change the taxation status of maize and maize flour to zero-rated regime from exempt means that millers can now claim VAT from the Kenya Revenue Authority,” said outgoing CMA Chairman, Nick Hutchinson.

A spot check in major retail outlets indicates that the price of a two-kilo packet of maize flour is selling at between Sh85 and Sh100.

Islam said the eight per cent VAT on fuel will not affect the prices of maize and wheat flour as had been previously indicated.

However, some unscrupulous traders have taken advantage of levyingVAT on petroleum products to sell the commodity for between Sh95 and Sh100.

Last week, a section of millers had threatened to hike the price of maize flour to cushion against increased fuel prices. More than 94 small-scale millers met last week and agreed to review prices upwards.

United Grain Millers Association chairman Peter Kuguru said processors met in Nairobi last week and agreed to increase the price of a two-kilo packet of maize flour from Sh90 to Sh98. But Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri warned that no one should hide behind the tax laws to increase prices.

He warned that those who would increase flour prices risk losing their trade permits. “The government is taking stock of all traders and action will be taken against those who have increased maize flour prices,” Kiunjuri said at the weekend.

Small-scale millers make up 70 per cent of the milling capacity in Kenya. Large-scale millers under CMA have a market share 30 per cent.

Islam said millers are yet to be paid Sh2.3 billion for maize imported under the subsidy programme that ended on December 31 last year.

“We are in talks with the government on how to get the payments nine months down the line. The harvesting season has already started in some areas and millers will need the money to buy maize from farmers,” he said, adding that the millers have had several meetings with Kiunjuri this month regarding the matter.