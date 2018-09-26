‘No cause for alarm’ over new syllabus

Irene Githinji and Noven Awiti @PeopleDailyKe

The government has allayed fears that rolling-out of the competence-based curriculum could stall because of inadequate learning materials.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) yesterday siad there is no cause for alarm over learning materials for the next phase of implementation of the curriculum and the exercise is well on course.

KICD said, in a statement, that the institute has evaluated and approved materials by various publishers for all learning areas for Early Years Education, Pre-Primary One and Two and Grades One to Three.

The institution said the materials are in the market and schools have been using them, and urged for calm to avoid watering down ongoing reforms. KICD said the curriculum was being implemented in phases to guarantee high quality on various assessments.

“The process of approving curriculum designs for Grade Four is underway and all the prerequisite stages of quality assurance must be met,” the statement read.

The remarks come amid concerns by publishers that printing of learning materials was behind schedule.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) officials from Kisumu, led by branch executive secretary Zablon Awange, also raised doubts over implementation of the curriculum, citing limited resources including books and teachers.