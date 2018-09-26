Who’ll deliver social reform Kenya needs?

A flip through the daily news creates the impression Kenya is facing an imminent social breakdown. Forget the ever-depressing political arena, there is enough on the social scene that suggests that, as a society, we are not doing well—even with a sick soul.

There is a growing list of murders, kidnappings, domestic violence and other crimes of passion. While the push-and-pull between genders may be as old as humanity itself, in Kenya, the differences seem to have evolved into a full-blown battle of the sexes.

And the grim evidence is on display in media news in the form of romantic and marital relationships ending up in violence and deaths. Institutions of learning often become virtual crime scenes at certain periods of the school calendar as students turn into arsonists and agents of destruction.

The disturbing fact is that the social turbulence mostly affects the youth, meaning it will have a profound effect on the family and nation’s future.

While there is no doubt the country’s politics needs fixing, perhaps, we are approaching it from the wrong end. What needs more urgent attention are the key units that make up the nation, starting with the family.

That is where religious, learning and social institutions come in. Since ethical and moral issues are not always covered by law, it falls on the purview of such institutions to provide guidance.

For example, how far does the new school curriculum go in instilling ethical values among learners and creating not just an academically equipped individual but one who is morally well-grounded? An ideal education curriculum should mould an all-rounded person, a model citizen equipped with critical life skills.

Can religious organisations still be regarded as society’s moral compass or the conscience of the nation or, too, are part of the crumbling social order? Again, a sample of the daily news sadly shows that religious groups are not only failing in their mandate, they are far too often part of the social mess.

When they are not involved in power struggles or chasing after money, religious leaders are being accused of preaching intolerance or selling their souls to devil by cohabiting with politicians. Then there is the radicalisation that is turning many youth into cannon fodder for causes they understand little about.

Kenya urgently needs a social reboot. But the institutions expected to help bring about this change themselves need to undergo a serious introspection or even a re-make.