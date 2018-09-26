Value-addition key to agriculture potential

Bryan Cuthbert

The global mental picture of the rural is low-income communities who rely on agriculture for livelihood. Agriculture and industry have a symbiotic relationship that sees the former provide raw materials for the latter. Industry incorporates many agribusinesses into the numerous value and supply chains that drive it, and this catalyses the growth and productivity of agriculture.

The recent Kenya Economic Survey showed that agriculture made the highest contribution to GDP last year. However, as a country, we have barely scratched the surface of the sector potential. We need to start thinking agro-based manufacturing by renewing commitment towards increased value-addition and zeal towards realising prolific backward and forward linkages along value chains.

In the food security and manufacturing pillars of the Big Four agenda, the government has put in place measures to expand food production and supply and a concerted effort towards the reduction of food prices to ensure affordability.

Under the pillars, the government has prioritised textiles and apparel, leather products, agro-processing and construction materials. To promote agro-processing, the government is focusing on tea, coffee, meat, sugar, dairy, fruits and vegetables to obtain more value and create an additional 200,000 jobs.

Why then does value addition matter? A major contributor to food scarcity has been the massive post-harvest losses attributed to low-value addition and inadequate cold chain facilities.

Food Agriculture Organisation’s 2014 report on food loss assessments approximates that Kenya loses between 20 and 50 per cent of its agricultural production due to post-harvest factors. However, if we recalibrate our thinking towards agro-based manufacturing we can significantly minimise this wastage and increase quality of products and their shelf life.

Value addition promotes growth of linkages, creates jobs and increases citizens’ purchasing power. Increased purchasing power means increased demand for locally made products and in turn, raises the local market share of manufactured products.

Moreover, value addition provides additional foreign exchange earnings through export of agro-processed products. For instance, world chocolate market is worth $100 billion annually but the two largest cocoa- growing countries—Cote D’Ivoire and Ghana—only earn $5 billion since value addition is done outside the countries.

The same applies to tea, coffee, hides and skins products. If we were to add value to the products, we would realise at least five times the earnings we do and create more jobs along the value chains.

To achieve the above, we need policies that encourage competitiveness and growth of local industries. Also, we need to challenge land policies that are continually reducing arable land and enforce cooperative society laws to curb rampant mismanagement of farmers’ resources. This is one of the surest ways to attain the Big Four agenda. – The writer is North Rift Kenya Association of Manufacturers chairman