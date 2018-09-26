Help us transform Kenya, Ruto to churches

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Church to partner with government to transform the country. Speaking during the consecration ceremony of General Superintendent of the Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) church Bishop Philip Kitoto in Nairobi yesterday, he said the country is headed in the right direction despite the many negative voices on the state of the nation.

The DP said the government means well for the nation, adding that political leaders alone cannot bring the people together.

“I have no doubt Kenya will go forward and will even be greater than what we have today irrespective of the many voices we hear out there. We are praying for the country and in spite of the many voices and negative messages, this is a great country and God is in charge,” he said.

He also called on the church to join a team constituted to raise resources towards translating the Bible into 15 local dialects.

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka asked the government to use taxpayers money prudently and prosecute those implicated in graft. He said every Kenyan wants to see the economy grow, saying integrity in the use of taxes is absolutely necessary.

“I saw William struggling to explain about the new taxes; then I thought about the words of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ if he was confronted with this question. He will say give to Caesar what is Caesar’s; but citizens expect absolute integrity when it comes to use of funds,” he said.