African First Ladies brainstorm on anti-HIV campaign strategy

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was among members of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/Aids (OAFLA) who met in New York on Monday to broaden and adopt a new strategic framework that will guide the lobby for the next five years.

The 2019-2023 strategic plan focuses on the health and empowerment of women, children and the youth.

It is expected to be ready in January when OAFLA holds the next General Assembly. During the meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, respective members of OAFLA gave their inputs towards the new framework based on specific experiences of their countries.

The OAFLA General Assembly was presided over by its current chairperson, acting President Sika Bella Kabore, the First Lady of Burkina Faso.

Although each of the OAFLA member countries has their own specific strategic plans based on the health and socio-interventions each First Lady focuses on back home, the organisation’s continental framework allows the African countries to be united and stronger. Most of the strategic plans from each OAFLA member country are an interpretation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and agenda 2063.