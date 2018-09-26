Gor sign Batambuze from Singida, Miguna returns

Kenya League champions Gor Mahia have made a big statement by signing highly rated Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze from Tanzanian club Singida United.

Batambuze is not a newcomer in the local league as he won the Sportpesa Premier League with Tusker in 2016, scoring the all-important goal that gave the brewers the title. Soon afterwards he made a big money move to Tanzania, ditching the brewers just weeks after winning the title.

Gor Mahia, who sold their erstwhile first choice left back Godfrey Walusimbi to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs for a lucrative fee of Sh 16 million, were left with limited options in that position, drawing the wrath of fans who saw their much-sought continental glory fizzle out.

Batambuze’s capture will be good news to the ‘Green Army’ fans and offer them hope ahead of the new season that kicks off in November.

“We lost Meddie Kagere in June upon the conclusion of his contract because Simba simply offered more money than we could afford. But his replacement was found and signed within days. We agreed to Walusimbi’s transfer to Kaiser Chiefs after he went there without our knowledge.

We formed a committee to negotiate with the club after which we came to an understanding for a transfer fee. We have since replaced him with a younger and equally good left back,” club chairman Ambrose Rachier said.