Bandari quest for second position continues

A bumper eight SportPesa Premier League (SPL) matches are on the card today and fans will be in a position to know where the wind is blowing in as far as the battle for the runner-up slot and that of evading relegation is concerned.

With Gor Mahia already having the title in the bag with an unassailable 71 points, second-placed Bandari’s quest to wind second continues when they face Sofapaka at Mbaraki Sports ground from 3pm.

K’Ogalo’s lead may be insurmountable for Bandari who have registered 58 points so far but the dockers who are currently enjoying a purple patch are determined to reduce it by four points by simply winning three of their remaining matches.

“The remaining fixtures are important for us because we need any point at our disposal to take the number two position. The team has been performing well but obviously, we have to keep working hard if we are to get closer to Gor,” offered Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala.

Despite being Gor’s closest rivals in the last stretch of the campaign, Bandari have a mountain to climb in that they are meeting a Sofapaka side that is basking in the pride of reaching the final of the SportPesa Shield after a 1-0 win over AFC Leopards last Sunday.

Moreover, Batoto Ba Mungu might be itching for revenge after Bandari humiliated them 3-0 in the first leg match played at Narok Stadium. However, Sofapaka coach John Baraza does not look into the perspective of settling scores and is predicting a tough match between the two evenly balanced sides.

“I want to believe that the team which will be clinical in front of goal will carry the day. Mombasa is not one of the best hunting grounds but I have instructed my charges to give Bandari pound for pound,” said Baraza. Meanwhile, crisis-hit Gor Mahia who have lost two consecutive matches have a date with Vihiga United at Mumias Complex.

K’Ogalo has lately been hit by a player mutiny over unpaid wages which has impacted negatively on the team’s performance where they lost to Thika United and Ulinzi and whether they have put their problems aside remains to be seen.