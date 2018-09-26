Kenya fails to pick preferred players

James Waindi and Agencies @PeopleSport11

It has been revealed that Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and head coach Sebastian Migne abstained from voting at the Fifa Best Men’s Player of the Year awards held in London on Monday night.

It is not yet clear why Wanyama and Migne failed to vote, but it’s believed that Wanyama abstained in protest for not being shortlisted for the goal of the season award, yet many fans across the world had a feeling that his long range striker against Liverpool deserved to be among the best goals.

“Migne attended the awards ceremony in London, but I don’t know why we didn’t vote. I will find out from both Wanyama and Migne first, then I can talk from a point of information,” said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

Captains and managers of nations from around the world were asked to pick three players for the award, and the full list of votes were published shortly after Monday’s ceremony had concluded.

Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta who plies his trade for Belgian league side KRC Genk voted for Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard as his best player for the award, followed by eventual winner Luka Modric then PSG and French star Kylian Mbappe. Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango who plies his trade for South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns picked Mbappe as his preferred player for the award, followed by Modric then Cristiano Ronaldo.

Modric brought an end to a decade-long duopoly of football’s biggest individual prize by claiming FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of the Year at the gala.

The award has been shared between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo equally over the last 10 years, but Modric ran out as a resounding winner at the Royal Festival Hall with 29.05 per cent of the vote.

Barcelona and Argentina superstar Messi who finished outside the top three for the first time since 2006, surprisingly nominated arch-rival Ronaldo.