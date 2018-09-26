Hockey players, athletes set for Youth Olympics in Argentina

Ten junior athletes and nine hockey players are in residential camp in Nairobi as they prepare to represent the country in the upcoming Youth Olympic Games that kick off on October 4 and conclude on October 18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

They are scheduled to leave the country on October 2.

The games, on the third edition, will see Kenya field a boys’ hockey team in the five-a-side version of the sport. The hockey team finished third in the qualifying tournament, the Africa Youth Games held in Algiers, Algeria in July.

The athletics team is composed of five boys and an equal number of girls participating in 2,000m Steeplechase, 1,500m, 3,000m, 800m and Javelin throw.

The other Kenyan participant bringing the squad to 20 is Germany-based Maria Brunlehner who struck two gold medals and a silver in swimming at the same games in Algeria.

The athletics team under coach Robert Ngisirei is training at Kasarani while the hockey team has been in residential camp at City Park since September 23.

“The squad is made up of students and since most of them are waiting to sit for their national exams, we could only have them in camp for a week. However, they have been training individually under their respective school coaches and we are hopeful they will post good results in Argentina,” said National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) treasurer Anthony Kariuki who will double up as the Chef de Mission.

Javelin throwers Martha Nthanzae who won gold in Algeria and Ita Nao Leshan who claimed silver in boys’ event headline the athletics team.

The 2,000m steeplechase gold medallist Fancy Cherono and Dennis Matheka who settled for silver in the distance make the cut.