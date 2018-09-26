Samurai recover to defend international title at Nairobi Polo Club

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Samurai recovered from Day One loss to wow fans with high octane play to defend the Kenya International 14 Goal Polo tournament at the Nairobi Polo Club.

Samurai’s Lance Watson 5, George McCorkell 3.5, Mbugua Ngugi 2.5 and Raphael Nzomo 2.5) who had a fraction’s advantage beat Four Of A Kind (Gareth Evans 5, Craig Millar 3.5, Tarquin Gross 3 and Tiva Gross 2.5) 4-8f to claim the silverware in Kenya.

The two sides showcased a fast and furious show from the first throw-in and at the end of the opening chukka Samurai had a 2 and a half/ fraction (f) lead- 0-2f. Experienced Watson hit a brace for his team.

Inside the first chukka, Evans tumbled off his pony picking an injury this forcing Kenya’s top player James Murray to up the game. His impact was immediately felt when he cancelled Samurai’s goals with a brace thereby giving Four Of A Kind a fraction’s advantage for 3-2f.

McCorkell notched one raising the level of battle as Nzomo equally protected the back well, cutting out Murray from the game and creating chances which Ngugi successfully sailed the ball through the goalposts. Scores stood at 3-5f.

Both sides scored a goal apiece through converted 40 yard penalties by top handicapped Murray and Watson- in the important chukka for 5-6f. Two field goals from skipper Nzomo and Ngugi were all that Samurai needed to seal the win and grab the title altogether.

“Though he (Murray) is a top goaler, his inclusion in Four Of A Kind did not help much because attaining coordination in the team with a new player was hard, and that worked to our advantage,” said South African native Watson.

Ngugi was awarded the most Valuable Player, while Jessica from Nzomo’s sting and played by Watson was voted the Best Played Pony.