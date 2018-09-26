Kanbis wrap up yet another NPCA title with victory over Swami

Kanbis clinched its 16th title in the Super Elite 50 over Championship after they beat rivals Swamibapa by seven wickets at their Eastleigh backyard.

Against Swami, the unbeaten Kanbis side chase was impeccable after selecting to field in the opening innings. Swamibapa who batted first went about setting a score target of 210/10 in their allotted overs with Deepak Pal (70 off 70 balls) was top scorer with a contribution including eight boundaries before being ejected by Rajesh Bhudia’s delivery in the 28th over.

Opener Pankaj Sanghani (00 off 09 balls) had a forgettable outing on the crease for Swami following good restriction by the Kanbis bowlers led by Sachin Bhudia. The Bhudia siblings contributed to the fall of five wickets as veteran Lameck Onyango was bowled out for a single run.

On resumption, Kanbis who are also the 2018 Twenty20 Champions did sublime with man of the match Rajesh Bhudia (64 off 65 balls) hitting 10 boundaries. However, he got later dismissed after being trapped leg before wicket.

Rakep Patel (33 off 40 balls) also shored up the numbers on the board in an innings that saw Nelson Odhiambo (46 off 47 balls) and Sachin Bhudia (32 off 50 balls) bat through the overs as Kanbis toppled the target for 214/3 in 37.1 overs.

Meanwhile second-placed Stray Lions also thrashed Nairobi Gymkhana by seven wickets after posting a score total of 137/3 on the board.

The hosts had won toss and in the first innings batted their overs to finish 132/10 at lunch break.

Legend Maurice Odumbe expertly dismissed two of the Gymkhana batsmen from the pitch while Shem Ngoche (50 off 78 balls) starred just enough before fielder Raj Savala caught his ball.