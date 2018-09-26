Defending champions chase top placing in league

Alex Njue and Kevin Ojiambo @PeopleSports11

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) premier league men’s defending champs Kenya Police crave for the league lead, currently held by last season runners-up Butali Warriors.

Police captain Oliver Echenje who celebrated registering six fresh points over the weekend to bring their lead gap to six points adrift.

Police beat Jaguars 4-0 on Saturday at the City Park stadium and a consequent 1-0 win over varsity side USIU-A at the same venue on Sunday to widen their gap to 10 points against third-placed Wazalendo.

“We hope to win all our remaining matches to retain the title. We defeated Butali in the first leg and we hope to beat them in the second and maintain the winning ways. The league command is what earns one the right to the title, so that is our goal to get back to the lead and protect it to the end,” said Echenje.

The law enforcers have two matches in hand, a first against Sharks this Sunday which will set pace for the second, both crucial should they eye a comeback at the standings with a 42 points tie with Butali.

Third-placed Wazalendo was denied a win owing to a 2-2 stalemate with KCA-U but maintained the third spot in their 16th fixture this season.

Sikh Nairobi blew a chance to trade positions with fifth place Strathmore Gladiators by getting held to a 2-2 draw with 10th placed Parklands hockey club to settle for a point from the match which left them sixth with 20 points, two behind the Gladiators.

Varsity sides KCA-U and USIU-A maintained their position seven and eight on the log respectively despite registering mixed results over the weekend.

KCA-U registered a stalemate against Wazalendo whereas their rival university side registered a 1-0 hurtful loss to the defending champions to break a previous 18-point deadlock between the two from the earlier weekend’s standings.

Meanwhile, women’s premier league aces’ Telkom and Strathmore Scorpions maintained their first and second positions respectively on the log following successive wins over the weekend.

Orange completed a double over Jkuat with 13 goals, 11 registered on Saturday, two on June 16 in the first encounter as Scorpions pinned Vikings 7-0 to remain close in the cup contention. Scorpions 7-0 win puts them 11 points clear-ahead of third placed USIU-A in a log whose top five list is completed by Chase Amira and Sliders at positions four and five respectively.